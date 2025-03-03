Is Linde Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Linde plc (LIN), with a market cap of $220.9 billion, is a global leader in industrial gases and engineering solutions, serving diverse industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, and energy. Headquartered in the U.K., Linde operates in over 100 countries, providing essential gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen, as well as advanced technologies for sustainable energy solutions.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and Linde fits right into that category. Its market cap exceeds this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, stability, and influence in the basic material sector. With more than 50 years of hydrogen expertise, Linde leads the way in hydrogen and carbon capture initiatives, driving the global transition to cleaner energy. Backed by a legacy of innovation and operational excellence, the company consistently delivers strong financial performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

Active Investor:

Linde shares are down 4.2% from their 52-week high of $487.49, touched on Oct. 17. However, they have soared 2.2% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has dipped 1.1% over the same time frame.

But, in a broader time frame, LIN has faced some challenges. Over the past six months, the stock has declined 1.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq’s 7.4% gain. Over the past year, Linde has managed to rise by 3.5%, though it still trails behind Nasdaq’s impressive 18.2% rally.

On the bright side, LIN has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, signaling a bullish trend.

On Feb. 25, LIN shares soared 2% after it announced an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, marking its 32nd consecutive annual hike. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025.

Moreover, LIN shares rose over 1% on Feb. 6 after reporting its Q4 results. The company delivered an adjusted EPS of $3.97, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $3.94, while revenue came in at $8.3 billion, slightly below the projected $8.4 billion.

Linde’s stock has lagged behind its key competitor, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), which has delivered a stellar performance, rallying 36% over the past year and climbing 14.2% in the last six months.

Nonetheless, analysts are highly bullish on the stock's outlook. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is a step up from “Moderate Buy” two months ago. Also, its current mean price target of $505.38 suggests a potential upside of 8.2% from the current market prices.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.