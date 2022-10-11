Markets
Linde Starts New ASU To Supply Gaseous Oxygen, Nitrogen To China's Wanhua Chemical Group

(RTTNews) - Linde Plc (LIN), an Irish industrial gases and engineering company, announced Tuesday that it has started up a new air separation unit or ASU to supply gaseous oxygen and nitrogen to Wanhua Chemical Group.

Wanhua is the world's largest producer of isocyanate or MDI, a key ingredient in the manufacture of high-performance adhesives and synthetic fibers.

The new plant marks the completion of a major expansion project for Wanhua at its integrated chemical site and production center at Yantai Chemical Industrial Park, China.

The new plant joins four existing ASUs, also built, owned and operated by Linde. The company noted that all five ASUs have the capacity to operate flexibly, resulting in higher reliability, improved energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Linde's Yantai Complex will also provide industrial gases to other customers within the Yantai Chemical Industrial Park.

Will Li, President Greater China, Linde, said, "This start-up allows us to increase our network density and reliability in the fast-growing region of Yantai. Furthermore, by leveraging Linde's advanced technology, which enables more flexible and efficient production of industrial gases, we can continue supporting Wanhua's growth plans, alongside other customers in the region."

