Linde sees 9-12% earnings growth in 2023 after quarterly beat

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

February 07, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gases company, on Tuesday forecast growth of 9-12% in 2023 earnings per share excluding currency headwinds after better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share, above the $2.91 per share average estimate by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

It said it would achieve the 2023 target thanks to its balanced end-market portfolio, unrivaled network density and rigorous capital discipline.

