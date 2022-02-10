Linde sees 2022 earnings growth of 10%-13%, reports quarterly beat

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gas company, is targeting a 10%-13% growth in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2022, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

It said it would achieve the target because of higher pricing, strong volumes and productivity initiatives across all segments.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.77, above the $2.67 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Edmund Blair)

