Linde secures renewable energy from China for next 25 years

February 01, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.O has signed two long-term power purchase agreements for renewable energy with Guangdong Energy Group (GEG) and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), the world's biggest industrial gases company said on Thursday.

The agreements provide for a combined supply of 320 gigawatt hours per year over the next 25 years, Linde added without disclosing the value of the deals.

