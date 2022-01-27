Markets
LIN

Linde Reports Small On-site Contracts Growth Of 19 Percent In 2021 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) announced Thursday that it has achieved another record year for small on-site contracts, signing 43 new projects during 2021, a 19% increase compared with 2020.

Linde signed new agreements totaling $170 million in 2021, with customers across 20 countries and end-markets including energy, electronics, mining and manufacturing.

The new long-term agreements meet Linde's strict investment criteria and, once operational, will produce a steady revenue stream that will contribute directly to Linde's underlying growth.

In addition to signing 43 small on-site sale of gas agreements, Linde started up 32 small on-site projects during 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular