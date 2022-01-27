Linde Reports Small On-site Contracts Growth Of 19 Percent In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) announced Thursday that it has achieved another record year for small on-site contracts, signing 43 new projects during 2021, a 19% increase compared with 2020.

Linde signed new agreements totaling $170 million in 2021, with customers across 20 countries and end-markets including energy, electronics, mining and manufacturing.

The new long-term agreements meet Linde's strict investment criteria and, once operational, will produce a steady revenue stream that will contribute directly to Linde's underlying growth.

In addition to signing 43 small on-site sale of gas agreements, Linde started up 32 small on-site projects during 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.