Linde reports quarterly profit beat, sees 4-6% 2020 earnings growth

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S.-German industrial gas producer Linde LIN.N reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, saying higher operating margins helped offset the decline in volumes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest industrial gases group reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90, above the $1.65 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll.

"Despite volume reductions from the pandemic, EPS excluding currency increased 8%, operating margin expanded 230 basis points and operating cash flow grew 76% from prior-year levels," Linde's CEO Steve Angel said in statement.

The company said its second-quarter sales were $6.38 billion, coming above the average analyst expectations of $6.29 billion according to a Refinitiv poll.

For the full year, Linde now forecasts adjusted diluted earnings per share to rise between 4% and 6%, broadly in line with its earlier guidance of medium- to high single digit percentage growth.

When presenting the outlook in May, the group formed from the merger of Linde AG and Praxair, said it assumed the global economy would start recovering from the coronavirus shock in the third quarter.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter in the range of $1.90 to $1.95.

Linde's Germany-listed shares were down 0.7% at 1040 GMT.

