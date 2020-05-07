US Markets
Linde reports Q1 beat thanks to resilient contract portfolio

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
May 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-German industrial gas producer Linde LIN.N reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, citing its strong balance sheet and contract portfolio.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals reported first-quarter adjusted pro forma earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89, above the $1.84 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll.

"Linde entered 2020 with a very robust balance sheet, $10 billion of contractually secured backlog and significant opportunities to enhance the portfolio and overall business quality - all of which will serve us well during these uncertain times," Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a statement.

