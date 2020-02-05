US Markets

Linde ramps up gases production in Florida for space industry

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Industrial gases maker Linde will open a new plant in Florida to meet growing demand from the space industry there, the U.S.-German company said on Wednesday. The new air separation unit will double the capacity of Linde's existing plant in Florida, Linde said, adding the plant would also serve healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment customers in the southern U.S. state. A spokesperson declined to say which space companies it would supply or which gases it was manufacturing for the industry. During project planning and execution, Linde worked in partnership with Florida Power & Light Co , the largest U.S. energy company by retail electricity produced and sold, the industrial gases maker said. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter) ((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 778 52 86;)) Keywords: LINDE PU USA/ (PIX)

