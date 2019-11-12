Linde raises full-year EPS guidance for the third time

US Markets

Linde plc, the world's largest supplier of industrial gases, on Tuesday raised its annual earnings per share (EPS) growth forecast for the third time this year to 17-18%.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals expects adjusted pro forma EPS growth of between $7.25 and $7.30, up from previous guidance of $6.95 to $7.18.

Analysts expect growth of nearly 15% or $7.12, I/B/E/S Refinitiv data shows.

Linde's third-quarter adjusted pro forma EPS of $1.94 beat expectations while sales of $7.00 billion were slightly below expectations of $7.12 billion.

