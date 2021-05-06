US Markets
Linde raises 2021 earnings forecast after Q1 beat

Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

Linde, the world's largest industrial gases company, hiked its 2021 earnings forecast on Thursday, as a strong performance in its healthcare and electronics businesses helped it beat first quarter forecasts.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects adjusted earnings per share of $9.60-$9.80, up 17-19% year-on-year.

It had previously guided for adjusted earnings per share up 11-13% to $9.10 to $9.30 for 2021.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Veronica Snoj in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

