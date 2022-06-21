Linde quits Russia's Amur gas and chemicals project, Sibur says

Adds detail

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gases company, has ended its participation in Russia's Amur gas and chemicals complex (Amur GCC), Russian company Sibur said on Tuesday.

Sibur is working on the project in Russia's far east jointly with China's Sinopec.

It said it is now working with Sinopec on how to "adapt" the project to the new reality.

Linde secured the contract in 2020 to provide engineering, procurement and site services based on its proprietary technology for the cracker unit of the Amur plant.

The company said in March it was suspending all business development activities in Russia, ceasing supply to certain customers, and divesting industrial assets.

The Amur GCC is set for launch in 2024 and is expected to produce 2.3 million tonnes of polyethylene and 400,000 tonnes of polypropylene a year, processing gas fractions from Gazprom's GAZP.MM gas processing plant, which is also called Amur.

