Linde quits Russia's Amur gas and chemicals project, says Sibur

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gases company, has ended its participation in Russia's Amur gas and chemicals complex, Russian company Sibur said on Tuesday.

Sibur is working on the project jointly with China's Sinopec.

Linde secured the contract in 2020 to provide engineering, procurement and site services based on its proprietary technology for the cracker unit of the Amur plant.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.