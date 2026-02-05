Linde Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Americas Pricing, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Linde plc LIN reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.20, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.97.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,764 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,561 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8,282 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher pricing and increased volumes from the Americas segment.

LIN’s Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment increased 4.5% to $1,202 million from $1,150 million in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at $1,214 million. The segment was supported by higher pricing and increased volumes, primarily in the electronics end market.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased approximately 12.5% year over year to $772 million. Additionally, profit from this segment beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739 million. The segment was aided by higher pricing, partially offset by lower volumes, primarily in the chemicals & energy end market.

The APAC segment's profit increased from $500 million a year ago to $502 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $497 million. The increase was driven by higher volumes, mainly in the electronics and chemicals & energy end markets.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment declined to $103 million from $106 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100 million.

LIN’s Backlogs

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s high-quality project backlog amounted to $10 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $7.3 billion.

Linde’s Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditures of $1.46 billion for the fourth quarter. It ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 billion and long-term debt of $20.7 billion.

LIN’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, Linde estimates adjusted EPS to lie in the range of $17.40- $17.90. For the first quarter of 2026, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.20- $4.30. The company announced its full-year capital expenditure guidance to be in the range of $5-$5.5 billion.

LIN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

