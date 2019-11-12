Linde Q3 Profit Rises; Lifts FY Adj. Pro Forma Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income rose to $735 million from $461 million in the prior-year quarter. However, earnings per share declined to $1.35 from $1.58 last year on higher number of shares outstanding.

Income from continuing operations was $728 million or $1.34 per share, compared to $461 million or $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted pro forma earnings were $1.94 per share, compared to $1.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Reported sales for the quarter surged to $7.00 billion from $3.01 billion last year. Pro forma sales were $6.99 billion, 1 percent higher than prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share on revenues of $7.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full-year 2019, Linde now expects adjusted pro forma earnings per share in a range of $7.25 to $7.30, which represents an increase of 17 percent to 18 percent compared to the prior year. This range includes an estimated full-year currency headwind of 4 percent.

"For the remainder of the year we anticipate continued softening of the global economy, however, we are raising our full-year EPS guidance given the opportunities we see to continue to improve the quality of our business," Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel said.

