News & Insights

Markets
LIN

Linde Q3 Profit Climbs, Tops View, While Sales Miss; Lifts FY23 Earnings Forecast Above Market

October 26, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde plc (LIN) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was $1.57 billion, up 23 percent from last year's $1.27 billion. Earnings per share of $3.19 grew 26 percent from last year's $2.54.

Adjusted net income was $1.78 billion or $3.63 per share, compared to prior year's $1.56 billion or $3.10 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Linde's sales for the third quarter were $8.16 billion, 7 percent below prior year's $8.80 billion. The Street was looking for sales of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

Underlying sales increased 3 percent from 5 percent price attainment partially offset by 2 percent lower volumes.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.38 to $3.48, up 7 percent to 10 percent versus prior-year quarter. The analysts estimate earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter.

For the full year 2023, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.00 to $14.10, up 14 percent to 15 percent from the prior year.

The company previously expected full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $13.80 to $14.00 per share.

The analysts estimate earnings of $13.97 per share for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.