Linde Q3 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY21 Earnings View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) reported Thursday that its third-quarter income from continuing operations was $978 million or $1.88 per share, an increase of 42 percent from the prior year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.42 billion, 25 percent higher than last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.73, 27 percent above prior year.

Linde's sales for the third quarter were $7.67 billion, 12 percent higher than last year. Underlying sales increased 11 percent, including 3 percent price attainment and 8 percent higher volumes.

Third-quarter operating profit was $1.29 billion. Adjusted operating profit was $1.81 billion was up 19 percent from last year, driven by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments.

Operating profit margin was 16.8 percent, and adjusted operating profit margin was 23.6 percent, up 150 basis points from the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company has updated its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $10.52 to $10.62, up 28 percent to 29 percent from the prior year, and up 43 percent to 45 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.

The company previously expected full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.10 to $10.30, up 23 percent to 25 percent versus prior year and up 38 percent to 40 percent versus 2019.

