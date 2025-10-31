Linde Q3 Profit Beats Market, Sees Q4 Adj. EPS Below Street, Tightens FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN, LIN.DE), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Friday issued fourth-quarter earnings view below the Street. Further, the firm tightened its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 1.8 percent to trade at $422.12.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.10 to $4.20, up 3 percent to 6 percent versus the prior-year quarter.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $16.35 to $16.45, up 5 percent to 6 percent versus the prior year.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings of $16.30 to $16.50 per share, representing 5 percent to 6 percent growth year-over-year.

The Street expects earnings of $16.45 per share for the year.

in its third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $1.929 billion or $4.09 per share, compared to $1.550 billion or $3.22 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.987 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.18 per share.

The company's sales for the period rose 3.1 percent to $8.62 billion from $8.36 billion last year. Analysts expected sales of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

Underlying sales increased 2 percent from price attainment as volumes were flat.

