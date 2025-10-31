Linde Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Higher Americas Pricing

Linde plc LIN reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.94.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,615 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,601 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8,356 million.

Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher pricing and higher volumes from the Americas segment. Higher pricing from the EMEA segment also contributed to the same.

LIN’s Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment increased 4% to $1,199 million from $1,153 million in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at $1,216 million. The segment was supported by higher pricing and increased volumes, primarily in the electronics, manufacturing, and metals and mining end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased by approximately 11% year over year to $781 million. Additionally, profit from this segment beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $771 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher pricing, which offset the decline in volumes across the metals & mining and manufacturing end markets.

The APAC segment's profit declined from $497 million a year ago to $490 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $504 million. The decline in the segment can be primarily attributed to lower pricing, partially offset by stable volumes.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment declined to $101 million from $108 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the third quarter, the company’s high-quality project backlog amounted to $10 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $7.1 billion.

Linde’s Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditures of $1.28 billion for the third quarter. It ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 billion and long-term debt of $18.6 billion.

LIN’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Linde estimates adjusted EPS to lie in the range of $4.10-$4.20. For 2025, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $16.35-$16.45. The company also reiterated its full-year capital expenditure guidance to be between $5 billion and $5.5 billion.

LIN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials sector are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Avino Gold and Silver Mines Ltd. ASM and Flotek Industries FTK.

Kinross Gold Corporation is one of the top 10 gold mining companies in the world. The company is focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mines primarily located in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada and Mauritania. Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. KGC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Ranked stocks here.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral reserves in Mexico. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of silver, along with gold and copper. ASM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Flotek Industries specializes in green chemistry, which provides innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the energy industry. The company develops specialty chemicals tailored for both domestic and international energy producers, as well as oilfield service companies. These chemicals help reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon production and lower operational costs. FTK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

