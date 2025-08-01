Linde Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Americas Pricing

Linde plc LIN reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.09, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.85.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,495 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,353 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8,267 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher pricing and increased volumes from the Americas segment. Higher pricing from the EMEA segment also contributed to the same.

Linde PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Linde PLC Quote

LIN’s Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment increased 4.3% to $1,209 million from $1,159 million in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at $1,188 million. The segment was aided by higher pricing and increased volumes, primarily across the chemicals & energy end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased by approximately 10.8% year over year to $780 million. Additionally, profit from this segment beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million. The growth in this segment was driven primarily by higher pricing, partially affected by lower volumes in the metals & mining and manufacturing end markets.

The APAC segment's profit increased from $474 million a year ago to $490 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475 million. The increase was supported by stable pricing in the segment.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment declined to $90 million from the prior-year quarter’s $96 million. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the second quarter, the company’s high-quality project backlog amounted to $10.3 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $7.1 billion.

Linde’s Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditures of $1.26 billion for the second quarter. It ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 billion and long-term debt of $19.7 billion.

LIN’s Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Linde estimates adjusted EPS to lie in the range of $4.10-$4.20. For 2025, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $16.30-$16.50. The company also reiterated its full-year capital expenditure guidance to be between $5 billion and $5.5 billion.

LIN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials sector are Avino Gold and Silver Mines Ltd. ASM, MAG Silver Corp. MAG and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral reserves in Mexico. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of silver along with gold and copper. ASM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kinross Gold Corporation is one of the top 10 gold mining companies in the world. The company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mines primarily located in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada and Mauritania. Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. KGC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

MAG Silver Corp. is involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects across Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's primary focus lies in the advancement of precious metals projects in the Americas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAG’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating a 23.8% increase from the prior-year reported figure. MAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

