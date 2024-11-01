Linde price target raised to $530 from $520 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst John Roberts raised the firm’s price target on Linde (LIN) to $530 from $520 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the earnings upside.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LIN:
- Linde price target raised to $515 from $510 at Deutsche Bank
- Linde Plc Reports Stable Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Linde narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $15.40-$15.50 from $15.40-$15.60
- Linde reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.94, consensus $3.89
- Linde sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.86-$3.96, consensus $4.03
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.