Linde Plc Q4 Adj. Pro Forma EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) reported Thursday that fourth-quarter net income plunged to $511 million or $0.95 per share from $2.98 billion or $6.45 per share last year. Income from continuing operations was $507 million or $0.94 per share, compared to $2.87 billion or $6.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding merger-related costs, adjusted pro forma income from continuing operations were $1.89 per share, compared to $1.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Reported sales for the quarter were $7.08 billion, up from $5.80 billion last year. Adjusted pro forma sales were $7.08 billion, compared to $7.02 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.84 per share on revenues of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Linde plc is an Irish-domiciled multinational chemical company formed by the merger of Linde AG of Germany and Praxair of the United States.

Looking ahead, Linde expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.86 to $1.94 per share for the first quarter and $8.00 to $8.25 per share for full-year 2020.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter and $8.09 per share for the year.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company said it anticipates continued softening of macro-economic conditions, but project double-digit earnings growth from its industry-leading backlog and continued efforts to optimize the business.

Furthermore, the company's mission statement is "making our world more productive" and to that end it is setting new sustainability goals, including a 35% reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2028.

