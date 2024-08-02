News & Insights

Linde Plc Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Underlying Sales Up 3%; Issues Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) reported second-quarter net income of $1.66 billion and earnings per share of $3.44, up 6% and 8% respectively. Adjusted net income was $1.86 billion, up 6% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.85, 8% above prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $8.27 billion, up 1% from prior year. Underlying sales increased 3% from price attainment as volume growth was flat. Analysts on average had estimated $8.31 billion in revenue.

For the third quarter, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.82 to $3.92. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.96.

For the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.40 to $15.60. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $15.49.

