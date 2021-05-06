Linde Plc Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Linde Plc (LIN) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.49, up 32 percent from a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Income from continuing operations was $979 million or $1.86 per share, an increase of 74 percent.

First quarter sales were $7.24 billion, up 7 percent from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $7.04 billion, for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.50 to 2.55.

For the full year 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $9.60 to $9.80.

