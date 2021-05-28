Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Linde's shares before the 2nd of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Linde has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $300.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Linde's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Linde is paying out an acceptable 71% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Linde generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Linde's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LIN Historic Dividend May 28th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Linde's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Linde has delivered an average of 8.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Linde worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat and Linde's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Linde's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Linde has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Linde that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

