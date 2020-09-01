Linde plc (LIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Linde plc (LIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.963 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $249.74, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LIN was $249.74, representing a -1.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $254.25 and a 70.23% increase over the 52 week low of $146.71.

LIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). LIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports LIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.91%, compared to an industry average of -26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LIN as a top-10 holding:

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DAX with an increase of 35.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LIN at 9.66%.

