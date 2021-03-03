Linde plc (LIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Linde plc (LIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.07% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LIN was $254.01, representing a -7.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $274.58 and a 73.14% increase over the 52 week low of $146.71.

LIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and Dow Inc. (DOW). LIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.71. Zacks Investment Research reports LIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.38%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LIN as a top-10 holding:

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 23.04% over the last 100 days. DAX has the highest percent weighting of LIN at 9.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.