Linde plc (LIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Linde plc (LIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $300.6, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LIN was $300.6, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $303.87 and a 52.39% increase over the 52 week low of $197.26.

LIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). LIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.5. Zacks Investment Research reports LIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.4%, compared to an industry average of 34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LIN as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 22.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LIN at 6.17%.

