Linde plc (LIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Linde plc (LIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $318.14, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LIN was $318.14, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $340.16 and a 32.12% increase over the 52 week low of $240.80.

LIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). LIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports LIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.88%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lin Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LIN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 2.01% over the last 100 days. MXI has the highest percent weighting of LIN at 6.57%.

