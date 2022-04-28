Linde Plc Increases Full Year Earnings Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, Linde Plc (LIN) increased full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.65 to $11.90, which represents 9% to 11% growth from prior year or 11% to 13% excluding currency headwind. For the second-quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.90-$3.00, which represents 7% to 11% growth from last year.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.93, an increase of 18% from a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $1.17 billion or $2.30 per share, up 20% and 24% respectively from last year. Sales were $8.21 billion, up 13%. Underlying sales increased 9%, for the quarter.

