Linde (NYSE:LIN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Linde (NYSE:LIN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Linde is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$5.2b ÷ (US$84b - US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Linde has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:LIN Return on Capital Employed November 3rd 2021

What Can We Tell From Linde's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Linde's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Linde. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 207% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Linde does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Linde that you might be interested in.

