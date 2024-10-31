News & Insights

Linde narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $15.40-$15.50 from $15.40-$15.60

October 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Consensus $15.52. The company said, “For the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.40 to $15.50, up 8% to 9% versus prior year or 9% to 10% when excluding 1% of estimated currency headwind. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion to support growth and maintenance requirements including the $7 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.”

