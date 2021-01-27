Linde (LIN) Ups Dividend, Announces New $5B Buyback Program

Linde plc LIN recently announced that its board of directors has approved an increase in quarterly dividend. The new dividend of $1.06 per share reflects a 10% increase from the previous figure.

The increased dividend will be paid on Mar 22 to its shareholders of record as of Mar 5. Following the hike, the company’s new annualized dividend amounted to $4.24 per share. Based on the closing price of $255.85 per share on Jan 26, 2021, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hence, Linde is focused on returning cash to shareholders.

Moreover, it announced a new stock repurchase program of $5 billion. This buyback program is expected to replace its existing $6-billion program, which is scheduled to expire on Feb 1, 2021. Such activities are part of Linde’s long-term goal of boosting shareholder value. Importantly, using the latest share buyback program, the company will likely be able to repurchase up to 15% of outstanding shares. It can use the funds through Jul 31, 2023.

The company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value are supported by profitable operations. Significant demand for industrial gases like hydrogen, used for refining of raw crude, and oxygen, needed in steel production, will continue to fetch Linde incremental cash flows. Markedly, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Snam last December to develop hydrogen projects and associated infrastructure in Europe.

Price Performance

In the past three months, Linde has gained 18%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Linde currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include Cactus, Inc. WHD, Suncor Energy Inc. SU and Ameresco, Inc. AMRC, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cactus’ bottom-line estimates for 2021 have increased nearly 14% in the past 60 days.

Suncor’s sales for 2021 are expected to increase 16.5% year over year.

Ameresco’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to increase 19.6% year over year.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Linde plc (LIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cactus, Inc. (WHD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.