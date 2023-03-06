Linde (LIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed at $358.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 11.98% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 5.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.04 billion, down 2.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.29 per share and revenue of $34.08 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +2.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.15% higher within the past month. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Linde is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.24, so we one might conclude that Linde is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

