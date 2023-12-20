Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Linde (LIN) reached $406.36, with a -1.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.5%.

The the stock of gas supplier has risen by 0.04% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Linde in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.50, indicating a 10.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.06 billion, indicating a 2.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.11 per share and revenue of $32.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.81% and -2.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Linde presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.

We can additionally observe that LIN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

