Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Linde (LIN) reached $366.36, with a -1.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

Shares of the gas supplier have depreciated by 0.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Linde in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.57, up 15.16% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.65 billion, indicating a 1.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14 per share and revenue of $33.4 billion, which would represent changes of +13.91% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Linde. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Linde is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.24, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Linde PLC (LIN)

