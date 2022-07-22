Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed at $285.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had lost 3.3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Linde as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.38 billion, up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.88 per share and revenue of $33.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.13% and +7.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Linde is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.

Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

