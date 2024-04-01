Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Linde (LIN) standing at $463.40, reflecting a -0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Shares of the gas supplier have appreciated by 3.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.88% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Linde in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.68, reflecting a 7.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.34 billion, indicating a 1.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.58 per share and revenue of $34.47 billion, which would represent changes of +9.72% and +4.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Linde is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.21 of its industry.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

