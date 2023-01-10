Linde (LIN) Signs Deal to Acquire Remaining Stake in nexAir

Linde plc LIN reached an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States.

The acquisition complements Linde’s existing packaged gas business and expands its presence across the country.

Since 2012, Linde, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Linde Gas & Equipment, has held a minority interest in gas distributor nexAir. The company purchased the remaining 77.2% interest in nexAir, with 2022 sales of $400 million.

The acquisition aligns with Linde’s strategy to increase network density and reinvest in opportunities. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in the southeastern United States while serving customers with the same reliability and quality.

Headquartered in Guildford, U.K., Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. It provides high-quality solutions, technologies and services, making its customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the environment.

Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the basic materials space are Commercial Metals Company CMC, Flexible Solutions International, Inc FSI and Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services. CMC’s net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.5 at the end of the fiscal second quarter, while net debt to capitalization is just 14%.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to see 2022 earnings growth of 22.8%. CMC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the prior four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.7%.

Flexible Solutions is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr.

Flexible Solutions is expected to see earnings growth of 57% in 2022. In the trailing four quarters, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings thrice and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 52.7%.

Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, and aluminum products.

Olympic Steel has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. In the trailing four quarters, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings thrice and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 25.4%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde plc (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.