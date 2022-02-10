Linde (LIN) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Prices & Volumes

Linde plc LIN announced fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 and improving from the year-ago profit of $2.30.

Total revenues of $8,298 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,837 million and improved from the year-ago quarter’s $7,272 million.

The strong results were driven by increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets.

Segment Highlights

Operating profit of Linde in the Americas segment was up 12.7% year over year to $843 million on higher pricing and volumes. The increase in prices and volumes was aided by strength in the energy and chemicals end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased 8.7% year over year to $475 million, thanks to increased volumes and pricing.

Profit in the APAC segment increased 4.1% year over year to $380 million on an uptick in prices and volumes, aided by strong electronics, energy and chemicals end markets.

Operating profit of Linde in the Engineering segment increased to $150 million from the prior-year $100 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the December quarter, the company’s total backlog was recorded at $13 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $3.5 billion.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditure for the December quarter at $839 million. The company ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $2.8 billion. Linde’s long-term debt was $11.3 billion, representing debt to capitalization of 21.6%.

Guidance

For the March quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $2.70 to $2.80. For 2022, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $11.55 to $11.85.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). A few better-ranked players in the same space that warrant a look are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Cabot Corporation CBT and Huntsman Corporation HUN. While Albemarle and Cabot sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Huntsman carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle is a leading specialty chemicals company with a global presence. In lithium, bromine and catalysts, Albemarle has a dominant position.

For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s earnings is pegged at $6.05 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 51.5%.

Cabot is well-known for providing activated carbon, inkjet colorants, elastomer composites, carbon black, specialty carbons, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. Cabot is a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company.

For fiscal 2022, Cabot is likely to see earnings growth of 15.5%.

Huntsman is a leading player in marketing and manufacturing differentiated and specialty chemicals. For 2022, Huntsman has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days.

For 2021 and 2022, Huntsman is likely to see earnings growth of 255% and 10%, respectively.

