Linde (LIN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Linde (LIN) to post quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $8.35 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Linde metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- EMEA' will likely reach $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- APAC' should come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Other' at $317.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Americas' will reach $3.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Engineering' will reach $567.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Americas' stands at $1.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- EMEA' will reach $726.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $704.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Engineering' to come in at $99.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- APAC' reaching $475.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $474.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Linde shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LIN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.