Linde (LIN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Linde (LIN) will report quarterly earnings of $3.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.26 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Linde metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- EMEA' should come in at $2.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- APAC' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Other' to reach $319.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Americas' to come in at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Engineering' should arrive at $571.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Americas' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.09 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- EMEA' at $708.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $687 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Engineering' will reach $95.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- APAC' reaching $450.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $447 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Other' of $15.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19 million.



Shares of Linde have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

