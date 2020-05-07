Linde (LIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices
Linde plc LIN reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.89 per share in first-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. Moreover, the bottom line improved from the year-ago figure of $1.69 per share.
The company’s revenues of $6,739 million declined from the year-ago level of $6,944 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,745 million.
The strong quarterly earnings of the leading producer and distributer of industrial gases were supported by improved prices across Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Segmental Results
The company operates through four business segments — Americas, APAC (the Asia Pacific), EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Engineering.
Sales at the Americas unit in the March-end quarter of 2020 were $2,677 million, down from $2,702 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the segment contributed $661 million to operating profit, mirroring an improvement from $584 million in first-quarter 2019. Higher prices and volume primarily contributed to the outperformance.
From the APAC unit, the company generated sales of $1,336 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1,427 million. The sales decline resulted from lower volume, following shutdown in customers’ activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the segment contributed $281 million to operating profit in first-quarter 2020, up from $273 million in the prior-year quarter owing to higher prices.
Sales from the EMEA unit declined to $1,633 million from $1,682 million in the March-end quarter of 2019. However, the company generated operating profit of $355 million from the segment, higher than $347 million in the prior-year quarter. The results were aided by an uptick in prices, partially offset by lower volume owing to a slowdown in manufacturing activities.
The company’s sales from the Engineering business were $608 million, down from $636 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s profit also increased to $91 million from $78 million in first-quarter 2019, thanks to increased productivity and timely project executions.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2020, Linde had cash and cash equivalents of $4,014 million. Long-term debt totaled $10,021 million. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio was 0.24.
