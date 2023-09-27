Linde (LIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed at $372.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had lost 4.05% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Linde as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $3.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Linde is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Linde has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.49, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

