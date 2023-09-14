Linde (LIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $389.80, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 1.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Linde's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.