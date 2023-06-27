Linde (LIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $375.75, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 4.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.48, up 12.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the year-ago period.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.94% and +2.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

