Linde (LIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed at $335.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 7.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $2.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.39 billion, up 10.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $33.38 billion, which would represent changes of +11.41% and +8.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Linde is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.5, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

