Linde (LIN) Gears up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde LIN is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.57 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47, owing to higher pricing from the Americas segment.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $3.57 has witnessed one upward and three downward revisions in the past 30 days. The figure suggests an improvement of 15.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues of $8.7 billion indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.6%.

Factors to Note

Industrial production in the United States increased marginally year over year in all the three months of the third quarter. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, it is likely to have generated higher profit from its Americas business unit, contributing a major portion to LIN’s earnings.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -0.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

