Linde (LIN) Gears up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde LIN is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.42 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12, owing to increased prices and volumes.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the prior four quarters, delivering a surprise of 6.92%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Linde PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-eps-surprise | Linde PLC Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings per share of $3.47 has witnessed one downward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 11.9% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues of $8.7 billion indicates a 2.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Although industrial production in the United States declined year over year in June, it improved in April and May. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, the company is likely to have generated higher profit from its Americas business unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter 2023 operating profit from the unit is pegged at $1,070 million, suggesting an increase from $910 million reported in the second quarter of 2022.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -1.85%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few firms in the basic materials space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

ATI ATI has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ATI is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share.

Ecolab ECL has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Ecolab is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement.

Bunge Limited BG has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Bunge Limited is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Limited (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.