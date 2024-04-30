Linde (LIN) Gears up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde plc LIN is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50, owing to higher pricing from the Americas segment.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.19%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Linde PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-eps-surprise | Linde PLC Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $3.68 has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom line implies an improvement of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of $8.36 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2%.

Factors to Note

Linde is anticipated to have sustained a stable performance in the first quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients, ensuring stable cash flows. Since LIN produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, it is likely to have generated profit from its Americas business unit, contributing to its earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Americas segment is pegged at $1.12 billion, up from $1.03 billion reported in the first quarter of 2023.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to a sluggish global economy and geopolitical tensions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Engineering business unit is pegged at $93 million, down from $149 million reported in the prior-year period.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, which must have adversely impacted LIN’s financial performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -0.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

PBF Energy PBF currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.10% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PBF Energy is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, implying an 80.1% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips COP presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.85% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ConocoPhillipsis scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, indicating a 12.2% decline from the prior-year reported number.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share, indicating a 2.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.